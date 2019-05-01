NZ Autumn: Snow and Sheep Stopped for road works, the view out my window. Some snow up top. Shingle Creek vicinity, north of Roxburgh. Central Otago trip to view autumn colour. *Click on photo to enlarge* Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 4 thoughts on “NZ Autumn: Snow and Sheep” Add yours Snow, I remember that stuff. The tropics get hot, but we have no snow. For me that’s a good thing. 😀 LikeLiked by 1 person Reply I love seeing snow at a distance but it’s no longer a novelty and I don’t like it around the house! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Hope you’ve got plenty of firewood in the shed, Liz. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply We haven’t got that sorted yet. The lounge also has an older model heatpump which is doing an acceptable job so far, I’m sitting here nice and comfy as I type this reply 🙂 LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email.
Snow, I remember that stuff. The tropics get hot, but we have no snow. For me that’s a good thing. 😀
I love seeing snow at a distance but it’s no longer a novelty and I don’t like it around the house!
Hope you’ve got plenty of firewood in the shed, Liz.
We haven’t got that sorted yet. The lounge also has an older model heatpump which is doing an acceptable job so far, I’m sitting here nice and comfy as I type this reply 🙂
