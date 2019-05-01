Blue Mountains, Tapanui

It’s three weeks since we moved to our recently purchased cottage in Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. Today was a beautiful autumn day and I went for a walk up our street, following it until I reached the outer edge of town. I took these photos of the Blue Mountains which dominate the landscape to the east of Tapanui.

Here’s where small town meets country, at Cemetery Road

Looking a bit further along the range

View looking up Cemetery Road toward the Blue Mountains

After taking the first three photos above, I crossed the road and took this photo looking west – you can see mountains in the far distance. In the foreground is a field of fodder beet for winter feed. There are also covered bales of silage (the cattle can’t be fed exclusively on fodder beet – something to do with the way their rumen works).

I WILL pick up again on yesterday’s car trip to Central Otago.. between that and today’s walk up the road, I’ve got rather a lot of photos!

Hoping that from seeing these, you can understand why we’ve been wanting to live in this town for over a decade… a dream come true!

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

