Blue Mountains, Tapanui

It’s three weeks since we moved to our recently purchased cottage in Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. Today was a beautiful autumn day and I went for a walk up our street, following it until I reached the outer edge of town. I took these photos of the Blue Mountains which dominate the landscape to the east of Tapanui.
Here’s where small town meets country, at Cemetery Road
Looking a bit further along the range
View looking up Cemetery Road toward the Blue Mountains
After taking the first three photos above, I crossed the road and took this photo looking west – you can see mountains in the far distance. In the foreground is a field of fodder beet for winter feed. There are also covered bales of silage (the cattle can’t be fed exclusively on fodder beet – something to do with the way their rumen works).
I WILL pick up again on yesterday’s car trip to Central Otago.. between that and today’s walk up the road, I’ve got rather a lot of photos!
Hoping that from seeing these, you can understand why we’ve been wanting to live in this town for over a decade… a dream come true!
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
A beautiful place to live. Congratulations.
I am so glad you and Nigel feel at home in Tapanui, Liz. Lovely views and autumnal colors!
Such amazing landscapes! I’d want to move there too. ❤️
I can imagine that you’d like it here Irene!
What a wonderful backdrop to your home! Looks like there will be plenty of good walks around you. 🙂
It IS lovely, yes. There’s some excellent walking up there and some pretty special native plants. We’re looking forward to taking a look!
So Inspiring landscapes….!🌎🙏💙
We feel really blessed to be living here now! Thank you
