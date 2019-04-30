Momentous Yes.. I was back in The Frost Pot this afternoon. Roxburgh, Central Otago, New Zealand. Blackcurrent and coconut gelato topped with NZ Berry Fusion sorbet. Can’t beat it! Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 10 thoughts on “Momentous” Add yours I read this and had pie 😳. I have no self control LOL LikeLiked by 1 person Reply When eating out, hot fruit pie is commonly served with a scoop of ice-cream and some whipped cream here (generally vanilla ice-cream). LikeLike Reply Okay – so now I want ice-cream (or sorbet, but I prefer ice cream). LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Both are really delish Ann, the berry sorbet has five berry flavours combined and is really tasty! LikeLike Reply Now is that a very close up photo or literally a bucket of ice-cream. I’m hoping for the latter although that might mean you are in a frosted coma! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Best ice-cream I’ve ever tasted! The lovely lady was really generous with the scoops and I was terrified the top one would roll off! LikeLike Reply Liz, why do you do this to us? 😉 LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Hahaha! Can’t help myself Michael.. just plain mean! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Now, there is some delicious looking color! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Mmmmm… LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email.
I read this and had pie 😳. I have no self control LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
When eating out, hot fruit pie is commonly served with a scoop of ice-cream and some whipped cream here (generally vanilla ice-cream).
LikeLike
Okay – so now I want ice-cream (or sorbet, but I prefer ice cream).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Both are really delish Ann, the berry sorbet has five berry flavours combined and is really tasty!
LikeLike
Now is that a very close up photo or literally a bucket of ice-cream. I’m hoping for the latter although that might mean you are in a frosted coma!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Best ice-cream I’ve ever tasted! The lovely lady was really generous with the scoops and I was terrified the top one would roll off!
LikeLike
Liz, why do you do this to us? 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hahaha! Can’t help myself Michael.. just plain mean!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now, there is some delicious looking color!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mmmmm…
LikeLiked by 1 person