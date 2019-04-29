This unusual photo of a butterfly flying over water captured my imagination. As soon as I saw it on Sunday evening I felt compelled to write a poem so this wannabe poet swung into action, spending two or three hours labouring over the words to express my feelings about the scene.

Eastern Tiger Swallowtail flying over a creek. Kent Narrows (Maryland, USA)

Taken by Donna Wadsley of Photos By Donna

Original post: A Hint of Yellow Crossing the Creek

Seafaring Butterfly

— poem by Liz Cowburn

There’s a life for me across the sea

I hear the sirens sing

Flowered meadows bloom forever

Streams of nectar flow

Honeyed scents are calling me

Carried on a gentle breeze

And I’m enticed to cross the sea

On golden wings with fine black trim

My course is set for that far shore

This will be my home no more

Poem by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019). Photo by Donna Wadsley

— Photo used with permission

