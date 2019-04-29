This unusual photo of a butterfly flying over water captured my imagination. As soon as I saw it on Sunday evening I felt compelled to write a poem so this wannabe poet swung into action, spending two or three hours labouring over the words to express my feelings about the scene.
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail flying over a creek. Kent Narrows (Maryland, USA)
Taken by Donna Wadsley of Photos By Donna
Original post: A Hint of Yellow Crossing the Creek
Seafaring Butterfly
— poem by Liz Cowburn
There’s a life for me across the sea
I hear the sirens sing
Flowered meadows bloom forever
Streams of nectar flow
Honeyed scents are calling me
Carried on a gentle breeze
And I’m enticed to cross the sea
On golden wings with fine black trim
My course is set for that far shore
This will be my home no more
Poem by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019). Photo by Donna Wadsley
— Photo used with permission
This is gorgeous Liz, the water, as always, holds a purity, to be washed clean, to start afresh, to dive into a new life. I hear, or see, a slight fear too, the fragility of the butterfly’s wings and those waters, so much distance to cross. I hope the sirens song is sweet.
No more the wannabe poet my Dear. You seem to be now as tied to the words as the butterfly is to the wind. Happy flying
Such beautiful words and observations Dami.. I also sense that slight fear too! Beauty and fragility often go hand-in-hand don’t they?
Nice work Liz. It has an easy rhythm too. 🙂
Lovely to hear from you Wendy.. thanks so much!
Beautiful words, Liz.
Thanks for reading Tanja.. I’m so glad you like it!
I would have found it anyhow, Liz, but I first saw Donna refer to it on her blog. Your inner poet is thriving. 🙂
Thanks 🙂 🙂
You nailed it, Liz! Your words are a great fit for the image.
Thank you very much Ellen!
Wonderful! Like a fairytale!
Thank you, yes… there’s something magic about that butterfly heading out over the water!
Its a beautiful poem. The photo and the poem belong together.
What you’ve said means the world to me Kay.. thanks so much!
How beautiful, Liz! I am so thrilled that my photo inspired you to write your poem. ❤ You in turn inspire me back with your love for nature!
Thank you for your beautiful words Donna, I’m just really happy (and relieved) you enjoyed this!
I just updated my post and added your poem, Liz. Thank you again, I can’t stop smiling! 😊
Oh Donna, you’ve really made my day!
