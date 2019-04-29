Seafaring Butterfly

This unusual photo of a butterfly flying over water captured my imagination. As soon as I saw it on Sunday evening I felt compelled to write a poem so this wannabe poet swung into action, spending two or three hours labouring over the words to express my feelings about the scene.

Eastern Tiger Swallowtail flying over a creek. Kent Narrows (Maryland, USA)

Taken by Donna Wadsley of  Photos By Donna

Original post:   A Hint of Yellow Crossing the Creek

Seafaring Butterfly

— poem by Liz Cowburn

donna_wadsley_dsc_0982-4-42219

There’s a life for me across the sea

I hear the sirens sing

Flowered meadows bloom forever

Streams of nectar flow

Honeyed scents are calling me

Carried on a gentle breeze

And I’m enticed to cross the sea

On golden wings with fine black trim

My course is set for that far shore

This will be my home no more

Poem by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019). Photo by Donna Wadsley
— Photo used with permission

Advertisements

18 thoughts on “Seafaring Butterfly

Add yours

  1. This is gorgeous Liz, the water, as always, holds a purity, to be washed clean, to start afresh, to dive into a new life. I hear, or see, a slight fear too, the fragility of the butterfly’s wings and those waters, so much distance to cross. I hope the sirens song is sweet.
    No more the wannabe poet my Dear. You seem to be now as tied to the words as the butterfly is to the wind. Happy flying

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: