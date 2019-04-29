Wisdom from a Great Blue Heron chick in South Carolina, USA. Are you feeling small, vulnerable and powerless? Right now it’s a fight for survival… find the inner mongrel. Be fierce! Keep building strength (be patient, it takes time). One day you will FLY
Photos taken by Ellen Jennings from Passing By Photo and used with permission.
Text by a kiwi chick who fights her own demons at times
— Click on any photo below to see a larger version
It’s a wild world
An angel of light can be a devil in disguise (Great Egret)
1. Don’t get in a Flap
2. Face the Foe
3. Be Fierce (fluff those feathers)
Check all’s clear
Calm down
Important: Stay in shape!
If I wingercize regularly, one day I’ll spread my wings and FLY
Further Reading
I selected these photos from a series of three blog-posts by Ellen Jennings, listed here in the order they were published. To read Ellen’s text and see more photos, click on the links:
Text by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019). Photos by Ellen Jennings
I think wingercise will be my new go-to morning ritual and Be Fierce my new mantra. I love this, it’s playful, funny and yet full of truth. Feathers aren’t always fragile, that is beautiful, like your butterfly, those tiny wings as delicate as a flower’s petal and yet how far she can fly…
LikeLiked by 1 person
As soon as I saw the courageous chick with its feathers fluffed, your “fragile feathers” came to mind.. I was encouraged just in the writing of it! We should both of us wingercise regularly Dami, adopt the mantra, and encourage each other to fly 🙂
LikeLike
Great text Kiwi Chick and a great fit with my images. I love your title, too, and that good reminder about exercising our strengths. Thanks for sharing my work!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Glad you like how this turned out Ellen.. thank you!
LikeLike
I loved this!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m so pleased to know that.. thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brave little guy!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was so impressed with this chick’s attitude! Very brave
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lovely series!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes.. it was gratifying to see this little bundle of fluff stick up for itself! Love Ellen’s photos
LikeLiked by 2 people