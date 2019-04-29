Feathers Aren’t Always Fragile

Wisdom from a Great Blue Heron chick in South Carolina, USA. Are you feeling small, vulnerable and powerless? Right now it’s a fight for survival… find the inner mongrel. Be fierce! Keep building strength (be patient, it takes time). One day you will FLY

Photos taken by Ellen Jennings from Passing By Photo and used with permission.

Text by a kiwi chick who fights her own demons at times

It’s a wild world

An angel of light can be a devil in disguise (Great Egret)

1. Don’t get in a Flap

2. Face the Foe

3. Be Fierce (fluff those feathers)

Check all’s clear

Calm down

Important: Stay in shape!

If I wingercize regularly, one day I’ll spread my wings and FLY

Further Reading

I selected these photos from a series of three blog-posts by Ellen Jennings, listed here in the order they were published. To read Ellen’s text and see more photos, click on the links:

Scram, Great Egret

Scram, Great Egret, 2

GBH Chick Wingercizing

Text by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019). Photos by Ellen Jennings

