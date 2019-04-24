Colour is the child of light

IMG_20190423_095235
The passage light in our new home
Advertisements

10 thoughts on “Colour is the child of light

Add yours

    1. Thank you Tracy, it’s a new experience to walk into a new home with such a presence and character from the last occupants. We’ve kept some of their furniture as well, even the bed because ours was way past its use-by date. So there’s a real feeling of continuity.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: