Colour is the child of light The passage light in our new home Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 10 thoughts on “Colour is the child of light” Add yours So much peace pouring from this prism of colour and light. May you make many beautiful memories beneath this gracious light LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Beautiful! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Thank you very much Donna, this simple post is quite special to me. LikeLike Reply The photo itself is art LikeLiked by 1 person Reply That is a wonderful comment, thank you very much Michael LikeLike Reply You made a fine purchase, Liz. Those lights are exquisite. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Thank you Tracy, it’s a new experience to walk into a new home with such a presence and character from the last occupants. We’ve kept some of their furniture as well, even the bed because ours was way past its use-by date. So there’s a real feeling of continuity. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Some things take time to really, really love, Liz. So keep everything. 🙂 LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Love the colours it casts onto the ceiling! 🙂 LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Really brightens up the passage! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email.
So much peace pouring from this prism of colour and light. May you make many beautiful memories beneath this gracious light
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you very much Donna, this simple post is quite special to me.
LikeLike
The photo itself is art
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is a wonderful comment, thank you very much Michael
LikeLike
You made a fine purchase, Liz. Those lights are exquisite.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Tracy, it’s a new experience to walk into a new home with such a presence and character from the last occupants. We’ve kept some of their furniture as well, even the bed because ours was way past its use-by date. So there’s a real feeling of continuity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some things take time to really, really love, Liz. So keep everything. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love the colours it casts onto the ceiling! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Really brightens up the passage!
LikeLiked by 1 person