I see… White

It’s a long time since I’ve put together a colour post – my admiration for recent white posts by others has motivated me to do another. First up is Ted Jennings from South Carolina, USA because it was his fabulous photo of a Great Egret arriving back at its nest that wow-ed me and made me want to put this together.

Links: under each photo is a link to the original post. Right at the end of my post I’ve listed the names of each featured blogger – click on the name to visit their blog home page.

All photos featured in this post are used with permission.

Ted Jennings | Great Egret Pair

South Carolina, USA

Click on the photo below for a medium enlargement …or visit the original post where you can click on Ted’s image for the full-size enlargement (4 MB)

Original post April 13, 2019: Great Egret Pair

Ann Mackay | Gleaming White

Suffolk, UK

This is the header image from Ann’s post, the flower is Snowflake (Leucojum). Her post also includes Anemone blanda, Clematis armandii and Magnolia stellata. All are white.

Click on the photo to enlarge

Original post April 14, 2019: Gleaming White

Ann Mackay | The Early Flower Catches The Photographer

Suffolk, UK

White Pulsatilla vulgaris (Pasque flower). Ann’s original post has three photos of this stunning flower.

Original post March 10, 2019: The Early Flower Catches The Photographer

Keir Watson | White Martagon Lilies

Sussex, UK

Click on the photo below for a smaller enlargement …or visit the original post where you can click on Keir’s image for a very full-size enlargement. The original post has additional images of martagon lilies.

Original post June 17, 2018: White Martagon Lilies

Note: Keir’s latest post of April 21, 2019 beautifully features white, crimson and purple Pulsatilla. FYI Keir responds to comments but at his new site I’ve found I have to go and look for his answers as they don’t come through to my notifications.

Susan Rushton | Six on Saturday from Arley Hall Gardens

UK

I’ve chosen to feature a white rhododendron from Susan’s post. There are also photos of Erythronium ‘White Beauty’, white honesty, white blossom, white Fritillaria meleagris and white borage – very beautiful selection of white flowers!

Original post April 20, 2019: Six on Saturday from Arley Hall Gardens

Damien B. Donnelly | White Lies

Paris, France

While I was moving house Damien was publishing a whole series of poems with specific colour associations – I haven’t read all of them yet but I’m enjoying the catch-up! This post begins with his photo of a white rose followed by an intriguing poem about white lies – truth, lies and what lies in between (and anyway, where do you draw the line?)

Original post April 12, 2019: White Lies

mabelfrancis | Happy Easter

France

mabelfrancis opens her Easter post with “a few photographs of the celebration of my first Easter in France”. I was amazed to find this photo “lamb for slaughter”. The post is not white-themed, in this instance I’ve chosen to highlight a single image.

In response to questions from me, Mabel explained that the lamb was bought from a pastry shop. See my update below the photo for further information

Original post April 21, 2019: Happy Easter

Additional note after publishing (from Liz): I was really fascinated by this lamb so if you’d like to know more about it I’ll give you a link for a page I found that shows the mold and gives a recipe with photos of the steps involved (the link generates an English translation). Lammele, Lamala or Osterlammele, made in Alsace and in some regions of eastern France.

Click on this LINK and when the page loads click on “the lammele recipe”.

Posted by Liz, Exploring Colour (2019)

