I see… White

It’s a long time since I’ve put together a colour post – my admiration for recent white posts by others has motivated me to do another. First up is Ted Jennings from South Carolina, USA because it was his fabulous photo of a Great Egret arriving back at its nest that wow-ed me and made me want to put this together.
All photos featured in this post are used with permission.
Ted Jennings | Great Egret Pair
South Carolina, USA
Click on the photo below for a medium enlargement …or visit the original post where you can click on Ted’s image for the full-size enlargement (4 MB)
Original post April 13, 2019: Great Egret Pair
Ann Mackay | Gleaming White
Suffolk, UK
This is the header image from Ann’s post, the flower is Snowflake (Leucojum). Her post also includes Anemone blanda, Clematis armandii and Magnolia stellata. All are white.
Click on the photo to enlarge
Original post April 14, 2019: Gleaming White
Ann Mackay | The Early Flower Catches The Photographer
Suffolk, UK
White Pulsatilla vulgaris (Pasque flower). Ann’s original post has three photos of this stunning flower.
Original post March 10, 2019: The Early Flower Catches The Photographer
Keir Watson | White Martagon Lilies
Sussex, UK
Click on the photo below for a smaller enlargement …or visit the original post where you can click on Keir’s image for a very full-size enlargement. The original post has additional images of martagon lilies.
Original post June 17, 2018: White Martagon Lilies
Note: Keir’s latest post of April 21, 2019 beautifully features white, crimson and purple Pulsatilla. FYI Keir responds to comments but at his new site I’ve found I have to go and look for his answers as they don’t come through to my notifications.
Susan Rushton | Six on Saturday from Arley Hall Gardens
UK
I’ve chosen to feature a white rhododendron from Susan’s post. There are also photos of Erythronium ‘White Beauty’, white honesty, white blossom, white Fritillaria meleagris and white borage – very beautiful selection of white flowers!
Original post April 20, 2019: Six on Saturday from Arley Hall Gardens
Damien B. Donnelly | White Lies
Paris, France
While I was moving house Damien was publishing a whole series of poems with specific colour associations – I haven’t read all of them yet but I’m enjoying the catch-up! This post begins with his photo of a white rose followed by an intriguing poem about white lies – truth, lies and what lies in between (and anyway, where do you draw the line?)
Original post April 12, 2019: White Lies
mabelfrancis | Happy Easter
France
mabelfrancis opens her Easter post with “a few photographs of the celebration of my first Easter in France”. I was amazed to find this photo “lamb for slaughter”. The post is not white-themed, in this instance I’ve chosen to highlight a single image.
In response to questions from me, Mabel explained that the lamb was bought from a pastry shop. See my update below the photo for further information
Original post April 21, 2019: Happy Easter
Additional note after publishing (from Liz): I was really fascinated by this lamb so if you’d like to know more about it I’ll give you a link for a page I found that shows the mold and gives a recipe with photos of the steps involved (the link generates an English translation). Lammele, Lamala or Osterlammele, made in Alsace and in some regions of eastern France.
Click on this LINK and when the page loads click on “the lammele recipe”.
Posted by Liz, Exploring Colour (2019)
Home pages for the blogs featured in this post:
Wonderful white Fotos!
I’m happy you enjoyed them Pepix.. thank you!
Thanks so much Liz. Appreciate the kind words. I have already started digging around the other sites mentioned here, very nice works.
You’re very welcome Ted, it’s truly a special image. Nice you’re having a dig around 🙂
Such a delicate beauty and fragility in every picture and then France’s Angeau Pascale, the lamb for the slaughter, it’s becoming rarer these days but it’s certainly an eye catching treat.
Ah, so the lamb is a French specialty then? You’ve given me a name now so I’ll go and look online. I’m so interested in this lamb!
Well it means Passover Lamb, a biscuit traditional pastry. Lamb is the typical meal for the main course and then this pastry as an option for afters, mainly its for the kids though. If you search for it you might want to add the word patisserie afterwards (pastry) otherwise you will just find lots of lovely roast dinners. I think it’s from Alsace region.
Yes, that was such a help thank you. Now I’ve added a link with inbuilt translation to English, to a recipe with pictures of the mold and the steps to make the lamb.. awesome!
These are all wonderful but that Egret is definitely amazing! Thanks so much for sharing!
You’re very welcome, it’s always a great pleasure to share colour in it’s amazing variety of forms! It makes me happy that you enjoyed the egret too!
Such stunning photos, thank you for sharing the links to each person’s blogs. I am in awe of the beauty! Such striking whites, Liz!! 💗
You have such an amazing affinity with colour Jill so it’s extra special to read your comment and to know that you enjoyed these lovely whites. As you’ve said, they’re very striking! Thank you
That picture of the egrets is stunning! I’m looking forward to checking out the other blogs too! 🙂
Thanks for your special photos Ann – I was excited to include them in this post, and I’m so glad you enjoyed Ted’s egrets, an outstanding photo! You’ll enjoy the other blogs too, wonderful posts (I think you’ve already seen Susan’s, such a lovely post as always).
Thanks for including my photos Liz! I’m very happy to see them here! 🙂 Yes, you’re right, I have already seen Susan’s beautiful flowers – I’m following her blog too. This feels like a nice community!
