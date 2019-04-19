The Good Shepherd

I wanted to share this wonderful beauty with you for Easter. In New Zealand it’s now late afternoon on Good Friday – for many of you this post will be in time for your Good Friday. This is a reblog of  The Good Shepherd  by Candia from  Candia Comes Clean

When I requested permission to reblog, Candia responded with the following..

“Yes, do. Am glad you enjoyed it. I was so moved by it. Tom Denny’s work is in Gloucester Cathedral too.” — Candia

The Good Shepherd

candia_img_0158-2_800w

…gives his life for the sheep

Glass by Tom Denny in Upper Slaughter Church, Cotswolds

Photo by Candia Dixon-Stuart

Reblogged by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: