I wanted to share this wonderful beauty with you for Easter. In New Zealand it’s now late afternoon on Good Friday – for many of you this post will be in time for your Good Friday. This is a reblog of The Good Shepherd by Candia from Candia Comes Clean

When I requested permission to reblog, Candia responded with the following..

“Yes, do. Am glad you enjoyed it. I was so moved by it. Tom Denny’s work is in Gloucester Cathedral too.” — Candia

The Good Shepherd

…gives his life for the sheep

Glass by Tom Denny in Upper Slaughter Church, Cotswolds

Photo by Candia Dixon-Stuart

Reblogged by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

