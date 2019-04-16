Transition

This large bare 1320m section is a block or two up the street from us in Tapanui. I know nothing about its destiny or why the simple house that used to be there is gone. We walked past a few days ago on a beautiful sunny day (cloudy, grey and overcast since). I was drawn by the entrance – the wooden gate is missing but the letterbox is still intact. It speaks to me in some way even though the photo is poor, taken at the brightest time of day with sunlight streaming down. I’ll keep an eye on what develops there!

If you’re curious about what used to be there you can view it HERE

Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

