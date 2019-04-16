Transition

This large bare 1320m section is a block or two up the street from us in Tapanui. I know nothing about its destiny or why the simple house that used to be there is gone. We walked past a few days ago on a beautiful sunny day (cloudy, grey and overcast since). I was drawn by the entrance – the wooden gate is missing but the letterbox is still intact. It speaks to me in some way even though the photo is poor, taken at the brightest time of day with sunlight streaming down. I’ll keep an eye on what develops there!

66NorthumberlandSt_Tapanui
66 Northumberland Street, Tapanui

If you’re curious about what used to be there you can view it  HERE

Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: