Once in a Blue Moo

Dairy cow like no other – this floating friendly friesian and amusing poem are from North Island blogger Maureen Sudlow who blogs at kiwissoar : flights of fancy from New Zealand. With Maureen’s permission I’m re-posting her photo and poem, copied from her post of March 28, 2017
BALLOON QUADRILLE
— by Maureen Sudlow
Original post at: Balloon Quadrille
I’ve always heard that pigs might fly
but never knew a cow so high
that it would float among the clouds
and smile on people passing by
just held by tethers to the earth
a cow of such amazing girth
ballooning in the sky
Today it’s quadrille at dVerse, and De wants us to write poetry using the word balloon in a poem with 44 words.
Photo and poem by Maureen Sudlow (used with permission)
Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
Leave a Reply