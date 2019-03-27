Once in a Blue Moo

Dairy cow like no other – this floating friendly friesian and amusing poem are from North Island blogger Maureen Sudlow who blogs at  kiwissoar  :  flights of fancy from New Zealand.  With Maureen’s permission I’m re-posting her photo and poem, copied from her post of March 28, 2017

BALLOON QUADRILLE

— by Maureen Sudlow

Original post at:   Balloon Quadrille

cow-balloon

I’ve always heard that pigs might fly
but never knew a cow so high
that it would float among the clouds
and smile on people passing by
just held by tethers to the earth
a cow of such amazing girth
ballooning in the sky

Today it’s quadrille at dVerse, and De wants us to write poetry using the word balloon in a poem with 44 words.

Photo and poem by Maureen Sudlow (used with permission)
Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

