This lovely lily was blooming in Gore Gardens when I visited 25 Jan 2019. I’ve been wanting to post it and what better time than now when the total number of followers has just rolled over to 900. Thank you for following!

The above image is cropped from the photo below.

— Photo taken by Liz in Gore Gardens, Southland, New Zealand

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

