Classy Old Cars

Early this month, 02 March, we had a day in Invercargill. Sitting in a cafe in Windsor we saw vintage cars driving past and lo and behold, they stopped in a nearby carpark. We wandered over there and had a look around – we were just lucky as this was their starting point for a car rally.
These three cars were parked in a line on one side of the carpark – the red car, the black car and the blue car 🙂
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
We see the occasional vintage vehicle rally near here – they can be quite fascinating, especially when you get some of the more unusual ones.
What fun, I love the old cars.
A lot of time and money must be spent on these old cars by their owners. They were turned out so smartly!
