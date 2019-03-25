Magnolia in Summer

Wandering through Gore Gardens on 25 January 2019, I noticed a magnolia flower. Looking more closely I observed three different flower phases in the part of the tree near to me. I was intrigued..

Scientific name: Magnolia grandiflora ‘Majestic Beauty’

Common name: ‘Majestic Beauty’ Southern Magnolia

Native to North America

Cellphone photos, enlarged through cropping



Flower

Bud

Bud again and only cropped at the bottom (to show the leaves)

After the petals have gone..

Again, including more stem in this version

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

