Magnolia in Summer

Wandering through Gore Gardens on 25 January 2019, I noticed a magnolia flower. Looking more closely I observed three different flower phases in the part of the tree near to me. I was intrigued..

Scientific name:   Magnolia grandiflora ‘Majestic Beauty’
Common name:  ‘Majestic Beauty’ Southern Magnolia
Native to North America

Cellphone photos, enlarged through cropping

Flower

gore_magnolia_01

Bud

gore_magnolia_02

Bud again and only cropped at the bottom (to show the leaves)

gore_magnolia_05

After the petals have gone..

gore_magnolia_04

Again, including more stem in this version

gore_magnolia_03

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements

4 thoughts on “Magnolia in Summer

Add yours

  2. Love magnolia trees! Didn’t appreciate them enough while we lived in Texas. In Indiana, we have a different type of magnolia tree that is pretty too but only blooms for a very short period of time at the beginning of spring. ❤️

    Like

    Reply

  3. Beautiful photos! Seeing the spring-flowering magnolias here is making me want one…or maybe a summer one like the magnolia here. Space would be a problem!

    Like

    Reply

  4. Magnolias will soon be blooming in my area and I will have to check them out to see if I can observe all of the different phases of development that you displayed so beautifully in your photos, Liz. I am particularly drawn to the spiky buds that remain after the petals are gone.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: