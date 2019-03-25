Magnolia in Summer

Wandering through Gore Gardens on 25 January 2019, I noticed a magnolia flower. Looking more closely I observed three different flower phases in the part of the tree near to me. I was intrigued..
Scientific name: Magnolia grandiflora ‘Majestic Beauty’
Common name: ‘Majestic Beauty’ Southern Magnolia
Native to North America
Cellphone photos, enlarged through cropping
Flower
Bud
Bud again and only cropped at the bottom (to show the leaves)
After the petals have gone..
Again, including more stem in this version
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
They are starting to bloom in the southern US. The ‘pineapple’ shaped buds are part of southern culture. Even local furniture has the symbol carved in the design.
Love magnolia trees! Didn’t appreciate them enough while we lived in Texas. In Indiana, we have a different type of magnolia tree that is pretty too but only blooms for a very short period of time at the beginning of spring. ❤️
Beautiful photos! Seeing the spring-flowering magnolias here is making me want one…or maybe a summer one like the magnolia here. Space would be a problem!
Magnolias will soon be blooming in my area and I will have to check them out to see if I can observe all of the different phases of development that you displayed so beautifully in your photos, Liz. I am particularly drawn to the spiky buds that remain after the petals are gone.
