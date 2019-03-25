Bright Tractor

This bright blue and orange tractor brightened my day on 09 Feb 2019 when I was at the 60th Anniversary Rally of the Southland Steam Engine Club at Brydone near Gore, Southland, New Zealand.

This tractor’s a beauty!

At some point it towed this great lumbering hulk from the edge of the field toward the centre. I imagine a demonstration ensued but I must have been elsewhere.

This hulk appears similar to the big weathered wooden hulk stored by the dairy factory that I posted a photo of in my recent blog Weathered or Worn. Nigel thought that might be a thresher and I suspect he’s right.. this hulk might be a thresher too. Anyone who knows about these machines is welcome to offer an opinion in the Comments.

Later the hulk was back at the edge of the field, some spectators enjoyed its shade

Plaque on the side of the hulk

By Royal Letters Patent, Clayton & Shuttleworth, Lincoln. No. 24121

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements