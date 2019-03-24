Weathered or Worn

Leya’s challenge is for  weathered or worn. I still have some photos from when we attended the 60th Anniversary Rally of the Southland Steam Engine Club at Brydone near Gore on 09 Feb 2019. Southland, New Zealand. Photos by Liz

Southland Steam Engine Club – Yard

The club’s based at the site of an old dairy factory (1905). The event was held on a large grass area but we also wandered around the dairy factory and yard.

I was drawn like a magnet to this old wooden machine stored by the building.
Click on the photo to enlarge .. [please do – best seen LARGE]

brydone_club_yard_01

Visitors were welcome to visit the boiler room

brydone_club_yard_02

Old hand tools

brydone_club_yard_03

It’s a bit of a climb to reach some of the valves on the boiler!

brydone_club_yard_04

Steam engine warming up for the parade
Click on the photo to enlarge

brydone_club_yard_05

There’s two or three photos of the dairy factory in this  previous post

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

