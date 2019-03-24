Leya’s challenge is for weathered or worn. I still have some photos from when we attended the 60th Anniversary Rally of the Southland Steam Engine Club at Brydone near Gore on 09 Feb 2019. Southland, New Zealand. Photos by Liz

Southland Steam Engine Club – Yard

The club’s based at the site of an old dairy factory (1905). The event was held on a large grass area but we also wandered around the dairy factory and yard.

I was drawn like a magnet to this old wooden machine stored by the building.

Visitors were welcome to visit the boiler room

Old hand tools

It’s a bit of a climb to reach some of the valves on the boiler!

Steam engine warming up for the parade

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

