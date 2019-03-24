Leya’s challenge is for weathered or worn. I still have some photos from when we attended the 60th Anniversary Rally of the Southland Steam Engine Club at Brydone near Gore on 09 Feb 2019. Southland, New Zealand. Photos by Liz
Southland Steam Engine Club – Yard
The club’s based at the site of an old dairy factory (1905). The event was held on a large grass area but we also wandered around the dairy factory and yard.
I was drawn like a magnet to this old wooden machine stored by the building.
Visitors were welcome to visit the boiler room
Old hand tools
It’s a bit of a climb to reach some of the valves on the boiler!
Steam engine warming up for the parade
There’s two or three photos of the dairy factory in this previous post
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
Very interesting. These old hand tools tell the history of the dairy factory of 1905.
Oh, these are excellent for the challenge! The texture in the first one is really wonderful.
I hoped you’d like that one Leya! Thank you 🙂
