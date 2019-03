We love to visit the herb garden at the botanic garden in Dunedin. It’s big with stone paths to wander along and lots of plants to admire; wonderful place to just relax, enjoy, and learn about the different herbs. Photos by Liz, 05 March 2019. New Zealand

Herb Garden at Dunedin Botanic Garden

Bright yellow tansy flowers

Apple Mint in flower (looking toward the tansy)

Same apple mint, different viewpoint

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

