Mousedrops anyone?

I read this food cabinet sign as “Mousedrops” and wondered if it’s a new menu item to complement “Mousetraps”. Ha! Then the penny dropped, it does say Mousetraps but the writing style had me fooled. FYI mousetraps are melted-cheese toasties with extra ingredients eg vegemite, bacon, spaghetti.
There’s some mousetraps sitting on the top shelf just left of centre – I guess they’d had to shuffle the food around a bit. New Zealand
Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
haha – love the humor – and that “M” looks like an “h” to me
and what a cool idea for a layered menu item – mmmm
Glad you enjoyed this! Mousetraps are a delicious snack 🙂
and mouse “drops” not so much – hahh
Ha! 🙂 No. But if they were a packet of genuine chocolate raisins labelled mousedrops for fun, I’d eat them anyway!
I am with you, Liz, I read Mousedrops as well. It does not sound too appetizing. 😊
Giggle.. it was pretty funny because I was genuinely puzzled for a few seconds 🙂
🐭
Hahaha 🙂 🙂
I am glad I made you giggle and smile, Liz.
Best,
Tanja
You sure did.. have a wonderful weekend!
