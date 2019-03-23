Mousedrops anyone?

I read this food cabinet sign as “Mousedrops” and wondered if it’s a new menu item to complement “Mousetraps”. Ha! Then the penny dropped, it does say Mousetraps but the writing style had me fooled. FYI mousetraps are melted-cheese toasties with extra ingredients eg vegemite, bacon, spaghetti.

There’s some mousetraps sitting on the top shelf just left of centre – I guess they’d had to shuffle the food around a bit. New Zealand

cafe_gore_cabinet_900w

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

