Solitude and Engagement

Encouragement arrived this morning in the form of a Snowy Egret, a Pelican and a Dolphin. The Snowy Egret so splendid in his solitude. The dolphin and pelican spontaneously playing.. engagement. I enjoyed this so much it was like a tonic, providing some relief from the current pressing concerns in NZ.
Taken From: Unexpected Playmates
Source: V.J. Knutson who blogs at One Woman’s Quest II
Selection of material from the post Unexpected Playmates by V.J. Knutson, used with the permission of the author. The dolphin-pelican story is great fun and I hope you’ll follow the link to read their story.
Location: Gulf Coast, Texas USA (I got the location from the post comments)
“I also catch this snowy egret, perched on a post and huddled against the wind. He too, ignores my lens, and as he turns his head, I get a good closeup of that feathery mane.”
The dolphin’s a tease and the pelican’s a good sport – here’s the link to their story:
https://onewomansquest.org/2019/03/19/unexpected-playmates/
Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019).
Images and quote used with permission of V.J. Knutson
Thanks for the post – I follow both of VJ’s blogs but can only get to so many posts during the week and so because of you I was able
To see that unique experience – right on
You’re welcome, glad you didn’t miss the post!
I clicked on her link to
Leave a comment but it logged me out so I will go back later to let her know
Getting out and surrounding yourself with life is extremely nurturing and nourishing. It has great restorative powers. Good on you for looking up, out, and forward.
Thanks Michael!
Nature experiences have incredible healing power, Liz. I hope you can get out and feel that power.
Thanks Tanja. We’ve just walked in the door from having a little break outside. I’d noticed some roadside pink wild carrot flowers (Achillea) from the car yesterday and Nigel drove me back there – we’ve both been taking photographs with his cellphone camera. If any turn out well I’ll be posting them in the near future 🙂
Thanks so much for featuring my write up, Liz. Always good to know I can spread a little joy.
Absolutely! My husband just arrived home and I got him to take a look – he enjoyed reading about the pelican and the dolphin. What a special experience to witness that!
It sure was special. I am from Canada- no dolphins or pelicans there, so extra special.
I agree – such a unique trio to have visit
