Solitude and Engagement

Encouragement arrived this morning in the form of a Snowy Egret, a Pelican and a Dolphin. The Snowy Egret so splendid in his solitude. The dolphin and pelican spontaneously playing.. engagement. I enjoyed this so much it was like a tonic, providing some relief from the current pressing concerns in NZ.

Taken From:   Unexpected Playmates

Source:  V.J. Knutson who blogs at One Woman’s Quest II

Selection of material from the post Unexpected Playmates by V.J. Knutson, used with the permission of the author. The dolphin-pelican story is great fun and I hope you’ll follow the link to read their story.

Location: Gulf Coast, Texas USA (I got the location from the post comments)

“I also catch this snowy egret, perched on a post and huddled against the wind. He too, ignores my lens, and as he turns his head, I get a good closeup of that feathery mane.”

snowy-on-post

mussed-hairdo

The dolphin’s a tease and the pelican’s a good sport – here’s the link to their story:

https://onewomansquest.org/2019/03/19/unexpected-playmates/

playmates

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019).
Images and quote used with permission of V.J. Knutson

Advertisements

11 thoughts on “Solitude and Engagement

Add yours

    1. Thanks Tanja. We’ve just walked in the door from having a little break outside. I’d noticed some roadside pink wild carrot flowers (Achillea) from the car yesterday and Nigel drove me back there – we’ve both been taking photographs with his cellphone camera. If any turn out well I’ll be posting them in the near future 🙂

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: