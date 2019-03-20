Solitude and Engagement

Encouragement arrived this morning in the form of a Snowy Egret, a Pelican and a Dolphin. The Snowy Egret so splendid in his solitude. The dolphin and pelican spontaneously playing.. engagement. I enjoyed this so much it was like a tonic, providing some relief from the current pressing concerns in NZ.

Taken From: Unexpected Playmates

Source: V.J. Knutson who blogs at One Woman’s Quest II

Selection of material from the post Unexpected Playmates by V.J. Knutson, used with the permission of the author. The dolphin-pelican story is great fun and I hope you’ll follow the link to read their story.

Location: Gulf Coast, Texas USA (I got the location from the post comments)

“I also catch this snowy egret, perched on a post and huddled against the wind. He too, ignores my lens, and as he turns his head, I get a good closeup of that feathery mane.”

The dolphin’s a tease and the pelican’s a good sport – here’s the link to their story:

https://onewomansquest.org/2019/03/19/unexpected-playmates/

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019).

Images and quote used with permission of V.J. Knutson

