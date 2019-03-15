Which Way is a sufficient title for this post and I warn you.. the following is an account of extreme violence that happened in NZ this afternoon. I checked the online news and read that gunmen struck two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. I understand there are nine confirmed deaths and many more injured.

I’d earlier told Nigel I’d post this photo next, as a Which Way post. I wondered whether to publish and decided to do it… the words Which Way won’t leave my head – which way will we in NZ go now? Its pointless wondering really – too early to know what’s behind what happened. Arrests have been made and in due course we’ll find out what led to this tragic event.

For: Which Way Challenge – March 14, 2019

Nigel took this photo in the native garden at Queens Park, Invercargill on March 02, 2019. Southland, New Zealand

The foreground is mostly Hebes with the long, thin silvery leaves of Astelia.

Text by Liz and photo by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

