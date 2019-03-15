When we visited Queens Park on March 02, 2019 we found this beautiful rose with a great bounty of rosehips and a prominent flower in bloom. I invited Nigel to also take some photos of the flower – he got a couple of lovely shots, included in this post. This rose garden is devoted to old roses; the name of the garden is the Jessie Calder Garden. Queens Park, Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand

Rosa rugosa var. ‘Ventenatia’

Taken by Nigel

Nigel taking photos. Taken by Liz

Two photos of the rosehips of Rosa rugosa var. ‘Ventenatia’.

Both taken by Liz

Taken by Nigel

Taken by Liz

Taken by Liz

Keywords: rose, rosa, rugosa, ventenatia, rosehips, hips

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

