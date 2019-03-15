Rosa rugosa var. Ventenatia

When we visited Queens Park on March 02, 2019 we found this beautiful rose with a great bounty of rosehips and a prominent flower in bloom. I invited Nigel to also take some photos of the flower – he got a couple of lovely shots, included in this post. This rose garden is devoted to old roses; the name of the garden is the Jessie Calder Garden. Queens Park, Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand

Rosa rugosa var. ‘Ventenatia’

Taken by Nigel

inv_qp_ventenatia_01

Nigel taking photos. Taken by Liz

inv_qp_ventenatia_02

Two photos of the rosehips of Rosa rugosa var. ‘Ventenatia’.
Both taken by Liz

inv_qp_ventenatia_03

inv_qp_ventenatia_04

Taken by Nigel

inv_qp_ventenatia_05

Taken by Liz

inv_qp_ventenatia_06

Taken by Liz

inv_qp_ventenatia_07

Keywords: rose, rosa, rugosa, ventenatia, rosehips, hips

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: