When we visited Queens Park on March 02, 2019 we found this beautiful rose with a great bounty of rosehips and a prominent flower in bloom. I invited Nigel to also take some photos of the flower – he got a couple of lovely shots, included in this post. This rose garden is devoted to old roses; the name of the garden is the Jessie Calder Garden. Queens Park, Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand
Rosa rugosa var. ‘Ventenatia’
Taken by Nigel
Nigel taking photos. Taken by Liz
Two photos of the rosehips of Rosa rugosa var. ‘Ventenatia’.
Both taken by Liz
Taken by Nigel
Taken by Liz
Taken by Liz
Keywords: rose, rosa, rugosa, ventenatia, rosehips, hips
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
Advertisements
Leave a Reply