Rimu is a New Zealand native tree that I’m very fond of, draped in a cascade of flowing foliage. We looked at some young trees in the native garden at Queens Park, Invercargill on March 02, 2019. I won’t add extra information as there’s a brilliant rimu article here (it has great photos and includes Captain Cook’s Recipe for Rimu Beer – no kidding!)
Photos 1 and 4 by Liz; all the other photos taken by Nigel
Keywords: Dacrydium cupressinum, red pine, rimu, southland
Text by Liz; photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
Advertisements
I loved it from first sight! Thank you for a fun article as well!
LikeLiked by 1 person
My pleasure Leya, thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
What an amazing tree, greens are so easy on the eyes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, they are easy on the eyes. They’re very textured giving a matt green rather than shiny, and together with the falling foliage are about the easiest thing on the eyes there is.
LikeLike
I can see why it’s a favorite, very nice! It reminds me a little bit of the Norfolk pines you see around here (grown inside only!). There’s also a fad in the U.S. for planting “weeping” hybrid trees – not just willows or beeches, but all sorts of trees with that form.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Norfolk pines are very nice. Napier in the north island of nz has lovely norfolk pines. We have them down south too, Dunedin particularly comes to mind, norfolk pines are dotted about on various properties in the suburbs there. I love their symmetry!
LikeLike