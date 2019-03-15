Falling Foliage

Rimu is a New Zealand native tree that I’m very fond of, draped in a cascade of flowing foliage. We looked at some young trees in the native garden at Queens Park, Invercargill on March 02, 2019. I won’t add extra information as there’s a brilliant rimu article here (it has great photos and includes Captain Cook’s Recipe for Rimu Beer – no kidding!)

Photos 1 and 4 by Liz; all the other photos taken by Nigel

Keywords: Dacrydium cupressinum, red pine, rimu, southland

Text by Liz; photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

