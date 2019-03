I couldn’t stop lovin’ these beautiful, flowing, flowering native grasses.. how beautiful they are! Taken in the native garden at Queens Park, Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand by Liz 02 March 2019.

Here’s the big grass with the big flower heads.. native Cortaderia or toetoe

Flow of flowers on the more medium-size native, Chionochloa

Lastly, big-shot plumes on the big grass Cortaderia aka toetoe

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

