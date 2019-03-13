Graceful Grass

These photos of native grasses were taken in the native garden at Queens Park, Invercargill on March 02, 2019. The first photo was taken by Nigel, the others were taken by Liz. A highlight of this visit was the flowering of the native grasses. Southland, New Zealand.

Chionochloa rigida
Taken by Nigel

inv_qp_chionochloa_rigida_01

Probably Chionochloa rubra – red tussock [unconfirmed]
Taken by Liz

Down south we have a particularly fine sub-species of red tussock named cuprea and I would guess this is Chionochloa rubra subsp. cuprea. When you see them growing en masse in the wild and blowing in the wind, they look amazing!

inv_qp_chionochloa_rigida_02

inv_qp_chionochloa_rubraQ_02

Click on the photo below to enlarge – better for seeing the garden

inv_qp_chionochloa_rubraQ_03_1400w

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

4 thoughts on “Graceful Grass

  1. Oh yes, they would look lovely in the wind! One of my cats went a bit daft trying to chase the stems of a grass that was blowing around in the wind – highly entertaining!

