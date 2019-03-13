Graceful Grass

These photos of native grasses were taken in the native garden at Queens Park, Invercargill on March 02, 2019. The first photo was taken by Nigel, the others were taken by Liz. A highlight of this visit was the flowering of the native grasses. Southland, New Zealand.

Chionochloa rigida

Taken by Nigel

Probably Chionochloa rubra – red tussock [unconfirmed]

Taken by Liz



Down south we have a particularly fine sub-species of red tussock named cuprea and I would guess this is Chionochloa rubra subsp. cuprea. When you see them growing en masse in the wild and blowing in the wind, they look amazing!

Click on the photo below to enlarge – better for seeing the garden



Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

