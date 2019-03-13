Complementary

Native grasses at Queens Park, Invercargill were looking really great on March 02, 2019 when we visited. Here’s a grass that deserves its place as the centre of attention complemented by some lovely native Hebe foliage colours and textures (now called Veronicas much to my irritation). Photos taken by Liz. Southland, New Zealand
Native New Zealand Plants, Queens Park
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
