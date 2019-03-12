Bronze Flowers

This is a sedge from the North Island of New Zealand, growing in the native garden at Queens Park, Invercargill, Southland. Apparently it likes best to grow on cliffs or banks above water, in seepages where the soil is permanently damp. I love the flower heads and took the following photo during my visit on March 02, 2019.

While looking online for information about this plant I found a wonderful New Zealand WP blog with fantastic photos of our native plants. The first page I found of course was for this same plant and it has much better photos than mine. He (Reuben McPeak) describes the colour as “mirroring the colour of rusted iron” which I think is a wonderful description!

Machaerina sinclairii

One of the Maori names is Pepepe.

Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

