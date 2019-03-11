Autumn Native Berries

Here’s a couple of berry photos that I took in the native garden at Queens Park, Invercargill. It’s early autumn here and these colourful berries caught my eye as we wandered around the native area. Taken by Liz 02 March 2019. Southland, New Zealand. The native garden was looking great and I took lots of photos!

First up, I really loved seeing these Libertia and Dianella berries mingled together. The yellow berries are Libertia and the blue berries are Dianella.

I’m not certain about the following berries but I think they’re probably Fuchsia procumbens, a fuchsia that’s a creeping vine and endemic to NZ.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

