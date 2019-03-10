Green and Cream

This shrub is in Queens Park, Invercargill not far from the Eye Tree that I’ve posted about recently. The foliage has really eye-catching colours! Two shades of green and a creamy white. This is a cultivar of a native New Zealand species, Griselinia littoralis. Photos taken by Liz Mar 02, 2019. Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand

I didn’t notice a name by the tree but from online searching I feel confident that it’s Griselinia littoralis ‘Dixons Cream’.

griselinia_multi_green_01

griselinia_multi_green_02

griselinia_multi_green_03

griselinia_multi_green_04

In the last two photos you can see that some of the foliage has reverted to that of the species (plain green) and should be pruned out so that it doesn’t take over.

This would have to be one of my favourite variegated plants!

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

