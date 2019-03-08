The Eye refers to a tree with an all-seeing eye, located in Queens Park, Invercargill. Under the eye, shadow patterns cast their lacy looks across the lawn. Southland, New Zealand. Most photos taken by Liz 02 March, unless otherwise stated.

Shadows Under the Eye

This first image is cropped from a photo I took 02 Mar and posted in the recent Powerful Moment post. I approached the tree, looked up, and found it watching me! The uncropped version is at the end of this post for quick reference.

The whole tree and its shadow spread, taken by Nigel 02 Mar

This is the first shadow photo that I took under the tree.. taken last year on a similarly bright day, 13 Nov 2018

The following photos were all taken under the eye tree by me on 02 March 2019

I fitted plenty of shadow detail into this vertical image

Native astelias and blue grasses planted around the base of the eye tree

My photo of the eye tree with its shadow spread

Repeat posting of my Powerful Moment photo. Click on the photo to enlarge

Text and most photos by Liz, 2nd photo by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

