Shadows Under the Eye

The Eye refers to a tree with an all-seeing eye, located in Queens Park, Invercargill. Under the eye, shadow patterns cast their lacy looks across the lawn. Southland, New Zealand. Most photos taken by Liz 02 March, unless otherwise stated.

This first image is cropped from a photo I took 02 Mar and posted in the recent Powerful Moment post. I approached the tree, looked up, and found it watching me! The uncropped version is at the end of this post for quick reference.

eye_tree_crop

The whole tree and its shadow spread, taken by Nigel 02 Mar

inv_eye_tree_01

This is the first shadow photo that I took under the tree.. taken last year on a similarly bright day, 13 Nov 2018

inv_eye_tree_02

The following photos were all taken under the eye tree by me on 02 March 2019

inv_eye_tree_03

I fitted plenty of shadow detail into this vertical image

inv_eye_tree_04

Native astelias and blue grasses planted around the base of the eye tree

inv_eye_tree_05

My photo of the eye tree with its shadow spread

inv_eye_tree_06

Repeat posting of my Powerful Moment photo. Click on the photo to enlarge

inv_vigilent_tree_1600w
The tree held my gaze with solemn unblinking eye. Powerful moment. Invercargill, New Zealand. Click on photo to enlarge. Taken by Liz 02 Mar 2019

Text and most photos by Liz, 2nd photo by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

