Dunrobin Hall Vane

On our way home to Gore from Central Otago we passed through a tiny rural locality named Dunrobin that has a very weathered public hall. I spotted a small arrow up on the roof. No idea if it still works but surely it’s intended as a wind vane!

Dunrobin Memorial Hall

Photos 1,3 and 5 taken by Liz, photos 2 and 4 taken by Nigel

The front gable is the one at the right-hand side of the photo.

You can just read the name of the hall. I guess this qualifies as a ghost sign, Ted?

See the sheep paddock to the far right of the photo below..

I took a photo of the view down there because it looked so pretty with the sheep, the golden foliage of the elm trees and the gorgeous big blue sky

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

