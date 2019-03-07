Dunrobin Hall Vane

On our way home to Gore from Central Otago we passed through a tiny rural locality named Dunrobin that has a very weathered public hall. I spotted a small arrow up on the roof. No idea if it still works but surely it’s intended as a wind vane!

For:   Weather Vane Wednesday Challenge – March 06, 2019

Dunrobin Memorial Hall

Photos 1,3 and 5 taken by Liz, photos 2 and 4 taken by Nigel

dunrobin_vane_01

The front gable is the one at the right-hand side of the photo.

dunrobin_vane_02

You can just read the name of the hall. I guess this qualifies as a ghost sign, Ted?

dunrobin_vane_03

See the sheep paddock to the far right of the photo below..

dunrobin_vane_04

I took a photo of the view down there because it looked so pretty with the sheep, the golden foliage of the elm trees and the gorgeous big blue sky

dunrobin_vane_05

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

