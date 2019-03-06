Pub at the Port

In yesterday’s post I said we’d been out for dinner in Port Chalmers during our recent overnighter in Dunedin. We didn’t take any photos but I took some during a visit to the same establishment in January – I’ll share those with you instead. Its a really nice pub, welcoming and friendly, comfortable, and with delicious food from the Dutch owner/chef including some tasty Dutch treats. The name of this pub is The Portsider

The Portsider, Port Chalmers, Dunedin, New Zealand. These photos taken by Liz 17 January 2019. Website: The Portsider Also, an article about the pub and its owners



The Portsider, Port Chalmers, Dunedin

See their website for menu details, hours and photos that show more of the building exterior.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

