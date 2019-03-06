Powerful Moment

inv_vigilent_tree_1600w
The tree held my gaze with solemn unblinking eye. Powerful moment. Invercargill, New Zealand. Click on photo to enlarge. Taken by Liz 02 Mar 2019
