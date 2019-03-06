Powerful Moment The tree held my gaze with solemn unblinking eye. Powerful moment. Invercargill, New Zealand. Click on photo to enlarge. Taken by Liz 02 Mar 2019 Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 6 thoughts on “Powerful Moment” Add yours That is what I thought. An eye in the sky… LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Looking at you… 🙂 LikeLike Reply It does look like an eye gazing out of the tree, Liz! Nice capture! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply I looked up and there it was looking at me.. quite spooky! LikeLike Reply so beautiful photo! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply thank you! LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email.
That is what I thought. An eye in the sky…
Looking at you… 🙂
It does look like an eye gazing out of the tree, Liz! Nice capture!
I looked up and there it was looking at me.. quite spooky!
so beautiful photo!
thank you!
