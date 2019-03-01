Waipapa Point, Ways

This is one of the last wooden lighthouses built in New Zealand, first lit on January 01, 1884. It still does its job but the light has been automated since 1975. For photos of the lighthouse itself see my recent post Waipapa Point Lighthouse. As mentioned in that post you can walk to the lighthouse on two different paths, one near the sea and the other slightly more inland, enabling you to make it a circuit between the carpark and the lighthouse. Southland, New Zealand. These photos all taken by Nigel 17 Feb 2019

For: Which Way Challenge – Feb 28, 2019

The main walking path terminates in front of the lighthouse with many “ways” branching off it. (Note the path at the far-right with a tiny bit of a sign visible).

I looked at this sign in some confusion as it’s supposed to sign the wheelchair access to the lighthouse. Only thing is, visually it seems to align with the very rough “way” that leads up the hillside! (The wheelchair path is the path I asked you to take note of in the photo above – right over on the extreme right-hand side).

The “way” near the ocean, taken from the slightly more inland “way”.

Really fabulous example of a native Hebe elliptica shrub thriving alongside the path. Nowadays it is called Veronica elliptica. Beautiful coastal hebe!

Native New Zealand flax (Phormium). This is my favourite photo because its so quintessentially NZ, wild and unfettered. Nigel has just told me that when he took this photo he had a poem by NZ poet James K. Baxter in mind and I’ll give you a link to a previous post that featured the poem. The poem is also set in a south coast location but closer to Dunedin.

Text by Liz and Photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

