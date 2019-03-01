Let Sleeping Seals Lie Two shiny, furry blobs just right of centre are sleeping seals. Taken by Nigel 17 Feb from a dune above the beach near Waipapa Point lighthouse, Southland, New Zealand. Click on photo to enlarge Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related 3 thoughts on “Let Sleeping Seals Lie” Add yours A lovely scene and what fun to see seals! LikeLike Reply What a wonderful find on your walk…nature at its best. LikeLike Reply Oh, my! Not something we would ever see on the sand dunes of Lake Michigan. 😀 LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email.
A lovely scene and what fun to see seals!
What a wonderful find on your walk…nature at its best.
Oh, my! Not something we would ever see on the sand dunes of Lake Michigan. 😀
