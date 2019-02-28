Along For The Ride

Man’s best friend was along for the ride on this steam engine that I was watching go by at the Southland Steam Engine Club rally at Brydone near Gore, 09 Feb 2019. I couldn’t see the dog until the engine had passed me, then I caught sight of it on the back. After the engine had stopped I wandered over. The drivers had got off but were still near the machine and the dog was still on board and looking down at them. He was kinda howling (but not miserable) and appeared to be “talking” or “having his say”. It was quite unusual!

Doggone!

along_for_the_ride_01

along_for_the_ride_02

along_for_the_ride_03

Steam engine details

— This photo taken by Nigel

along_for_the_ride_04

along_for_the_ride_05

Text and photos by Liz except one by Nigel as attributed; Exploring Colour (2019)

