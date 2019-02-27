Waipapa Point Lighthouse

This is my weather vane post but the lighthouse is interesting in its own right. Its an historic and working lighthouse, automated these days (since 1975). This is one of the last wooden lighthouses built in New Zealand and was first lit on January 01, 1884. Happily for the visitor its very easy to get to, not far from the highway and the road is tar-sealed all the way to the carpark. From there its a very pleasant walk to see the lighthouse (there’s two walking paths so you can do a circuit which is what I’d recommend).

Waipapa Point is in the South Catlins near Fortrose, Southland, New Zealand. Photos taken by Liz (L) and Nigel (N) on 17 Feb 2019 (except for the last photo)

For more info about the lighthouse see the last photo, and also the link below it

(N) My photo into the sun didn’t work but Nigel’s turned out surprisingly well. I’ve cropped off the exceedingly bright bit at the top

(L) Looking south. This is the bottom-end of the South Island

(N) The little figure is me.. I’m always fascinated by that vast oceanic expanse. Somewhere far over the distant horizon lies Antarctica! Isn’t that awesome?

(L) I was pretty happy with this photo of lighthouse and wind vane

(N) Nigel took the photo of this information board in Sept 2014. If you’d like to see a larger view of the plan detail let me know as he took another shot just of the plan. Click on the photo to enlarge

NB: there’s a very interesting short article at Lighthouse life at Waipapa Point

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

