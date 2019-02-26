Oamaru Random

These are the last few photos from Oamaru, the left-overs that weren’t used in any of the other posts. Oamaru, East Otago, New Zealand. Taken 21 Jan 2019 by Liz (L) and Nigel (N)

When we were in the Victorian Precinct, Nigel noticed this bright-eyed rock staring out at us from a window sill! (L)

In the heat of summer its wonderful to have shady trees in the middle of the main street. This view looks away from the Victorian Precinct toward more modern buildings, with a few exceptions. (N)

Stand-out yellow door of the Southern Wide Real Estate (North Otago) office. (N)

The Victorian Precinct has its own Tiny Library! (L)

Marlborough rock daisy found in a garden near the street when we were wandering around, a treasure of a native plant. This one has mostly seedheads but still a few flowers. Pachystegia insignis. (L) More info and photos at Terrain

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements