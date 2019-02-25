Oamaru Cafes

Cafes in Oamaru are great and I don’t think we’ve been to any that we haven’t liked. I should particularly mention Steam which we’ve often been to but I never photographed. Last time we found it had changed ownership so I hope the wonderful food continues! This post features a couple of cafes that we popped into on our last trip.

Oamaru, East Otago, New Zealand. Photos taken 21st and 22nd Jan 2019

Harbour Street Collective Cafe

This is right in the heart of the Victorian Precinct so its nice and handy if you’ve been exploring the shops and you feel tired and like you need to give your feet a rest. Nigel had a beer and we shared a delicious cake that had raspberries and maybe hazelnut. What we had was nice and the cafe was quiet but it seats a lot of people and we wouldn’t have chosen to relax there if it had been busy.

Here’s a photo of the entrance to the cafe. I found it strange that a board outside the cafe was advertising treatment for eczema and acne (relating to a shop at the back of the cafe). Nearly put me off going into the cafe!

Tees Street Cafe

This cafe is on the outer edge of the Victorian Precinct where its quiet and the cafe itself is a really pleasant place to sit and relax. We called in here after visiting Riverstone but finding that the Riverstone Kitchen was closed. By the time we got back to Oamaru we were hungry. I chose a filled croissant from the cabinet and it was really delicious – ham, cheese and tomato. The cafe building used to be a drapery back in 1874. Website: Tees St Cafe

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

