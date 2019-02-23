William Bee, Oamaru NZ

We found this delightful shop in the heart of the Victorian Precinct in Oamaru, full of colour and interesting things. Well worth a visit and the lady was fine about me taking a few photos for my blog. Their business name reflects the history of the building.

William Bee General Merchants   |   website

There’s an Otago Daily Times article about this business published 2015 and it includes a photo of the store circa 1900 with horses and carts outside.

Oamaru, East Otago, New Zealand. Photos taken 21 Jan 2019 by Liz and Nigel

Couldn’t take my eyes off these beautiful textural colours which turned out to be round cushions for chair seats. Nigel took these two photos

william_bee_shop_01

william_bee_shop_02

I found all these different toadstools / mushrooms / fungi looking gorgeous!

william_bee_shop_03

This is the historic building that houses the shop. William Bee was born in Dalkeith, Scotland in 1843 and came to New Zealand in 1863. There’s much more information about him at  Remembering William Bee

This photo by Liz and the second photo taken by Nigel

william_bee_shop_04

william_bee_shop_05

keywords: oamaru stone, whitestone, limestone, victorian precinct

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

