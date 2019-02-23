William Bee, Oamaru NZ

We found this delightful shop in the heart of the Victorian Precinct in Oamaru, full of colour and interesting things. Well worth a visit and the lady was fine about me taking a few photos for my blog. Their business name reflects the history of the building.

William Bee General Merchants | website

There’s an Otago Daily Times article about this business published 2015 and it includes a photo of the store circa 1900 with horses and carts outside.

Oamaru, East Otago, New Zealand. Photos taken 21 Jan 2019 by Liz and Nigel

Couldn’t take my eyes off these beautiful textural colours which turned out to be round cushions for chair seats. Nigel took these two photos

I found all these different toadstools / mushrooms / fungi looking gorgeous!

This is the historic building that houses the shop. William Bee was born in Dalkeith, Scotland in 1843 and came to New Zealand in 1863. There’s much more information about him at Remembering William Bee

This photo by Liz and the second photo taken by Nigel

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

