The Last Post (1864)

We had dinner here on the evening of 21 Jan 2019, the first time we’ve set foot inside the building. This is the original Post Office building in Oamaru. I knew it’d changed owners and thought it would be a good time to take a look inside.

Oamaru, East Otago, New Zealand. Photos taken by Liz

The Last Post Pub Restaurant (1864)

Designed by William Clayton, it is Oamaru’s oldest surviving commercial building. The population of Oamaru in 1864 was 730. FYI Oamaru’s first store opened in 1858. — info taken from the Oamaru Central Area Design Guidelines

The entrance led into the bar area and I immediately liked the interior, especially the lovely big skylight with coloured glass

Nigel had a burger and chips and I had a mushroom dish; we were very happy with both the food and the service

When the original Post Office became too small a much more substantial building was constructed next door and opened in 1884 although the clock tower wasn’t fully completed until 1903. The Post Office moved out in 1994 and since then the building has been used by the Waitaki District Council. (info from Wikipedia)

The original Post Office building, now the pub / restaurant

View along the street from the railway

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

