Country Pumpkin

Coming home from Oamaru, its a long drive. We’d come through via Palmerston and Central Otago, stopped for a mob of sheep and then for refreshments at Omakau. We were almost out of Central Otago when I thought it would be nice to get some fruit. Peirce Orchard loomed before me and instead of the usual pumpkin piles there were lots of signs about fruit so I pulled into their yard. Photos taken 22 Jan 2019

Peirce Orchard “The Pumpkin Place”, Millers Flat, Central Otago, New Zealand

For:  Which Way Challenge – Feb 21, 2019

Apricots and cherries… yum! In pumpkin season there’s literally PILES of pumpkins

peirce_orchard_01

Plenty of parking and the shop’s in front of the packing shed

peirce_orchard_02

Undercover garlic. LOTS of bunches of garlic! We went inside, bought a box of mixed fruit and immediately began eating the utterly irresistable cherries

peirce_orchard_03

I had to go and check out the little red tractor. Yes, it’s a Massey Ferguson! I lived on an orchard until I was about four and used to sit in an empty wooden apple box on the trailer when my father or brother were taking a trailer-load of fruit to the packing shed. The tractor they drove was a red Massey Ferguson like this 🙂

peirce_orchard_04

The mighty Clutha River runs through the valley. I wandered over to the pallets and peered down the hill and yes, I could just catch a view of the river!

peirce_orchard_05

For the record the fruit was delicious. I’d call in here again any time!

Text and photos by Liz except the garlic photo by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

