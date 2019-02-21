These Remain

The last photos from our trip to Riverstone on 22 January. When I look at the “remains” its always a toss-up whether they get used or deleted. Did they get left to last because they’re not very interesting or are they worth posting? In this case I’ve decided to post and I hope some of these will capture your interest!

Photos taken at  Riverstone  just north of Oamaru, East Otago, New Zealand. Taken by Liz (L) and Nigel (N)

Riverstone Castle (N). Click on the photo to enlarge

riverstone_castle_ducks_1800

Unusual beast (L).. first I thought I’d found a moose but looking at the horn it’s more likely a cattle beast – whether ox, cow or bull I know not! Partially obscured by falling native flax stalks now heavy with pods. Click on the photo to enlarge

riverstone_garden_beast_1800w

Path lined with native cabbage trees (Cordyline australis). (L)

riverstone_cabbage_tree_path

Delightfully lumpy-looking native plant (N)

riverstone_lumpy_native

Path leading from an orchard area to the carpark (N)

riverstone_path_orchard

Colourful display including a native flax cultivar (N). Click on the photo to enlarge

riverstone_garden_bed_1800w

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements

2 thoughts on “These Remain

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: