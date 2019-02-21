Take It Away

The gale winds in Southland are legendary and Nigel’s advice is to keep your mouth shut – or inflate. Ha! The unrelenting gales shape trees into a permanent stoop, some have become well-known icons and a magnet for photographers.

Photos taken 17 Feb. Not famous (yet). Southland, New Zealand

Takeaway Bonsai

— photos by Nigel

Text by Liz 🙂 photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements