Take It Away

The gale winds in Southland are legendary and Nigel’s advice is to keep your mouth shut – or inflate. Ha! The unrelenting gales shape trees into a permanent stoop, some have become well-known icons and a magnet for photographers.

Photos taken 17 Feb. Not famous (yet). Southland, New Zealand

Takeaway Bonsai

— photos by Nigel

blown_away_01

blown_away_04

Text by Liz 🙂 photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

      1. The north of Scotland can be like that – an old, rather rickety barn got blown down near my childhood home and another time my Dad got blown off his feet!

          1. Yes, he was young (in his forties) and fit at the time….probably got taken by surprise by a gust. I used to ride a motorcycle up there and had to watch out for the gusts when coming out from the shelter of buildings – what fun!

