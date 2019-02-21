Take It Away

The gale winds in Southland are legendary and Nigel’s advice is to keep your mouth shut – or inflate. Ha! The unrelenting gales shape trees into a permanent stoop, some have become well-known icons and a magnet for photographers.
Photos taken 17 Feb. Not famous (yet). Southland, New Zealand
Takeaway Bonsai
— photos by Nigel
Text by Liz 🙂 photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
Tree looks as if it’s about to take off…eek! 🙂
Some trees do get blown over when there’s extremely gusty weather!
The north of Scotland can be like that – an old, rather rickety barn got blown down near my childhood home and another time my Dad got blown off his feet!
Its serious when an adult human gets blown off their feet!
Yes, he was young (in his forties) and fit at the time….probably got taken by surprise by a gust. I used to ride a motorcycle up there and had to watch out for the gusts when coming out from the shelter of buildings – what fun!
You’re brave, sounds scary!
Ah, not so brave now – haven’t ridden a motorcycle since my early twenties!
Wow!! That’s really stormy weather! Amazing images!
Thanks !!
