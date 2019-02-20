I Saw A Fine Horse

A fine horse at Riverstone, found when I was poking around in the yard outside the gift shops. One of my recent posts had a photo of a cat near some pots – I’d only just taken the cat photo and turned around when I saw this equine wind vane that I’d somehow missed seeing until that moment.

For:  Weather Vane Wednesday Challenge – Feb 20, 2019

Riverstone is just north of Oamaru and includes Riverstone Kitchen, extensive gardens and huge gift shops. East Otago, New Zealand

riverstone_horse_vane_01

riverstone_horse_02

I also found this wonderful wind ornament that was a beautiful thing to see. It has multiple tiers of metal leaves and the wind catches them and makes them twirl. I saw it in a light breeze and two tiers were slowly twirling and one tier was still (individual tiers appeared to be independent of the others).

riverstone_twirling_leaves

Here’s a view of part of the group of gift shops at Riverstone, taken by Nigel.

riverstone_gift_shops

Text and photos by Liz, except the last photo by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: