I Saw A Fine Horse

A fine horse at Riverstone, found when I was poking around in the yard outside the gift shops. One of my recent posts had a photo of a cat near some pots – I’d only just taken the cat photo and turned around when I saw this equine wind vane that I’d somehow missed seeing until that moment.

For: Weather Vane Wednesday Challenge – Feb 20, 2019

Riverstone is just north of Oamaru and includes Riverstone Kitchen, extensive gardens and huge gift shops. East Otago, New Zealand

I also found this wonderful wind ornament that was a beautiful thing to see. It has multiple tiers of metal leaves and the wind catches them and makes them twirl. I saw it in a light breeze and two tiers were slowly twirling and one tier was still (individual tiers appeared to be independent of the others).

Here’s a view of part of the group of gift shops at Riverstone, taken by Nigel.

Text and photos by Liz, except the last photo by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

