Taken to a New Level

The owner-chef of Riverstone Kitchen, Bevan Smith, is said to call the gardens “the engine room” of his award-winning restaurant in an Otago Daily Times article from 19 March 2017. The article makes an interesting read as it’s mainly an interview with two gardeners who grow the produce and supply the kitchen.

The gardens have to be grown on raised beds as the stony river gravels won’t support plants, the nature of the land being reflected in the name Riverstone.

Photos taken by Liz (L) and Nigel (N) during our visit on 22 January 2019. Riverstone is just north of Oamaru (note that Riverstone Kitchen is closed on Tues/Wed but we found the garden and gift shops were still open).

Raised Garden Beds

Spectacular scarecrow and Riverstone Castle. (L)

riverstone_vegebeds_01

Cavolo nero and Riverstone Castle (N)

riverstone_vegebeds_02

Look carefully and you can see the woven “bells” in the background (below, N)

riverstone_vegebeds_03

The huge aviary is where the peacocks live (L). Click on the photo to enlarge

riverstone_vegebeds_04_1800w

Again you can see the woven “bells” in the background of the next photo (L)

riverstone_vegebeds_05

Overview photo (N). Click on the photo to enlarge

riverstone_vegebeds_06_1800w

In the foreground above you might be able to see some yellow flowers which I assume to be zucchini flowers. The next photo is a close-up of them (L).

riverstone_vegebeds_07

Lastly, I leave you with a very closely-cropped version of the scarecrow (L)

riverstone_scarecrow_detail

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

