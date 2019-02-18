Everlasting flower, strawflower, paper daisy or immortelle.. whatever you call them these are wonderful, cheerful flowers. So I’m sharing some everlasting cheer with you, and other cheerful things I’ve found too. Where’ve I found all this cheer? From the good folks at Riverstone where Dot and her family and her castle are to be found, just north of Oamaru, New Zealand.

Riverstone is well worth a visit. Restaurant/cafe, extensive gardens, extensive retail area with all sorts of homewares, and a view of the castle! N.B. the restaurant isn’t open on Tues/Wed but the retail sheds and garden are



Photo above and below: native butterfly called a Yellow Admiral

Potato vine tunnel with metal sphere sculpture

Beautiful dahlia

Back of one of the retail sheds

View from inside the same shed, looking out the window

Massive basket of firewood on the verandah in front of the restaurant

Also, on the verandah

HAVE A VERY HAPPY WEEK !!

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

Nigel took the first two photos and photos 5,6,7 and photo 12

