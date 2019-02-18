Hydrangeas and Pots

When we were at Riverstone on 22 January the hydrangeas near Riverstone Kitchen were looking really beautiful. From memory I think the green ones are Limelight. The shade sails shelter one end of the building and under them is a side entrance into the restaurant. The sails form interesting patterns against the blue sky and their shadows are also of interest. The nearby trees and shrubs are native.

Riverstone is just north of Oamaru, East Otago, New Zealand

This wall of potted colour creates an effective barrier between the raised beds of the vegetable garden and an access lane. Dot’s castle in the background.

Entrance to Riverstone Kitchen from the carpark.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

