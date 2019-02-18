Hydrangeas and Pots

When we were at Riverstone on 22 January the hydrangeas near Riverstone Kitchen were looking really beautiful. From memory I think the green ones are Limelight. The shade sails shelter one end of the building and under them is a side entrance into the restaurant. The sails form interesting patterns against the blue sky and their shadows are also of interest. The nearby trees and shrubs are native.

Riverstone is just north of Oamaru, East Otago, New Zealand

riverstone_hydrangeas_01

riverstone_hydrangeas_02

riverstone_hydrangeas_03

This wall of potted colour creates an effective barrier between the raised beds of the vegetable garden and an access lane. Dot’s castle in the background.

riverstone_wallofpots

Entrance to  Riverstone Kitchen  from the carpark.

riverstone_kitchen

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: