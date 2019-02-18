Dream Weaver

Dot Smith loves pink and always wanted a castle. After a lifetime of dairy farming, raising a family, running businesses, and making gardens she finally got around to achieving her childhood dream – her very own castle. I’ll leave it at that but if you’d like to read more there’s an article HERE. Photos taken by Liz and Nigel 22 Jan 2019 when we visted Riverstone just north of Oamaru. Note the restaurant is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays although we found the gift shops and garden were open.

Pink and white cistus flowers steal the show.

dream_weaver_01

The castle, now ready to move into but with thousands of visitors booked to look through this month Dot can’t settle in yet! Click on the photo to enlarge

dream_weaver_02

The cistus are so beautiful.

dream_weaver_03

Castle view from the long lawn in front of the restaurant. Click on photo to enlarge

dream_weaver_04

Woven bells

dream_weaver_05

dream_weaver_06

Woven ball

dream_weaver_07

Enticing woven willow entrance leading away from the raised vegetable gardens

dream_weaver_08

Woven willow screen detail

dream_weaver_09

Woven willow entrance from the other side

dream_weaver_10

Pink doesn’t come much brighter than this.. and see the woven edge in front

dream_weaver_11

Here’s the larger context to the woven edge

dream_weaver_12

Guess who’s working in the garden with a handy pink wheelbarrow?

dream_weaver_13

Meet Dot, always recognisable with her pink hair and a force to be reckoned with in the garden. She is a dynamo.. I really admire this lady!

dream_weaver_14

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

