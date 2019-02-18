Dream Weaver

Dot Smith loves pink and always wanted a castle. After a lifetime of dairy farming, raising a family, running businesses, and making gardens she finally got around to achieving her childhood dream – her very own castle. I’ll leave it at that but if you’d like to read more there’s an article HERE. Photos taken by Liz and Nigel 22 Jan 2019 when we visted Riverstone just north of Oamaru. Note the restaurant is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays although we found the gift shops and garden were open.

Pink and white cistus flowers steal the show.

The castle, now ready to move into but with thousands of visitors booked to look through this month Dot can’t settle in yet! Click on the photo to enlarge

The cistus are so beautiful.

Castle view from the long lawn in front of the restaurant. Click on photo to enlarge

Woven bells

Woven ball

Enticing woven willow entrance leading away from the raised vegetable gardens

Woven willow screen detail

Woven willow entrance from the other side

Pink doesn’t come much brighter than this.. and see the woven edge in front

Here’s the larger context to the woven edge

Guess who’s working in the garden with a handy pink wheelbarrow?

Meet Dot, always recognisable with her pink hair and a force to be reckoned with in the garden. She is a dynamo.. I really admire this lady!

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

