Looking At Houses

Remember when I visited the Sunbeam Milk Bar in Gore? We took a walk along a street while there and found the different properties very interesting, a surprising number of art deco details evident. They’re humble abodes but I felt very at-home with the houses in this street; I remember that, in regard to the first house shown below Nigel referred to it as being very “honest”. I really liked that term!

Gore, Southland, New Zealand. Photos taken 25 January 2019

This house had a for sale sign out front. Cool art deco boundary wall.

Taken by Nigel

A boundary hedge is common in New Zealand. Nice little art deco gate. Some of the windows arched at the top. Nice!

We walked around a corner to find this beautifully maintained ex state house

I’ve enlarged the window area to show the cute pukeko (swamp hen) ornament

This property has seen better days! Its kinda cute with its curving path lead-in.

Restrained art deco

And the full-on art deco beauty next door (2 photos). The first photo is heavily light-adjusted for the really bright midday light; the second one has medium adjustment.

Text by Liz, first photo by Nigel and the rest by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

