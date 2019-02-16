Looking At Houses

Remember when I visited the  Sunbeam Milk Bar  in Gore? We took a walk along a street while there and found the different properties very interesting, a surprising number of art deco details evident. They’re humble abodes but I felt very at-home with the houses in this street; I remember that, in regard to the first house shown below Nigel referred to it as being very “honest”. I really liked that term!

Gore, Southland, New Zealand. Photos taken 25 January 2019

This house had a for sale sign out front. Cool art deco boundary wall.

gore_street_01Taken by Nigel

A boundary hedge is common in New Zealand. Nice little art deco gate. Some of the windows arched at the top. Nice!

gore_street_02

We walked around a corner to find this beautifully maintained ex state house

gore_street_03

I’ve enlarged the window area to show the cute pukeko (swamp hen) ornament

gore_street_04

This property has seen better days! Its kinda cute with its curving path lead-in.

gore_street_05

Restrained art deco

gore_street_06

And the full-on art deco beauty next door (2 photos). The first photo is heavily light-adjusted for the really bright midday light; the second one has medium adjustment.

gore_street_07

gore_street_08

Text by Liz, first photo by Nigel and the rest by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements

5 thoughts on “Looking At Houses

Add yours

  1. Synchronicity rules with you and me it seems! You will not believe this Liz … but that house with the pukeko in the window was where my Nana and Granddad lived for ten or so happy years! I had happy times staying there as a kid and when I went to Gore High School, would go to my Nana’s there in that house for many happy lunches. Happy memories. I love that house.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: