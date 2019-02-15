Victorian Sweet Shop

Oamaru, East Otago, New Zealand. This beautiful sweet shop is in the Victorian Precinct where the whitestone buildings are (i.e. built with Oamaru Stone). I went inside and chose various kinds of lollies and they were all wonderful. I like licorice and aniseed so most of the lollies I chose had either or both of those in. There was an excellent selection. We were there 21 January 2019. Victorian Sweets & Toy Shoppe

For:  Which Way Challenge – Feb 14, 2019

oamaru_sweetshop_01Above: cropped from a photo taken by Nigel

Below: click on the photo to enlarge (then again for max size)

oamaru_sweetshop_03_1020wPhoto taken by Nigel

Below: click on the photo to enlarge (then again for max size)

oamaru_sweetshop_02_1400wPhoto taken by Liz

oamaru_sweetshop_04Photo taken by Nigel

Text by Liz, outside photos by Nigel and inside photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

