for time to tend. Wow! Damien has written a SECOND poem inspired by Nigel’s fab photos of the St Clair’s Piles, St Clair Beach, Dunedin. This post’s title and first line are favourite lines of mine from his poem referring to the ten piles seen in the photo below, relics from an old groyne nearly a century old. Here is the poem..

The Weight Upon The Waves by Damien B. Donnelly

Damien blogs at: Deuxiemepeau; Picturing Poetry by Damien B. Donnelly

THE WEIGHT UPON THE WAVES

— Poem by Damien B. Donnelly

And in the tide

tight with time and its turning

they left their posts,

impaled upon the sand,

impressed upon the land.

And there they stood

ten in heart and ten in tide

for time to tend,

impaled upon mind,

impressed upon mankind.

And on they marched

up the land and on from shore

for evermore

impaled upon their wain,

impressed upon the flame.

And out with wave

woe on water and touch from time,

tormented years

impaled upon the crest,

impressed upon the chest.

And on they went

refugees in search of root

swept along the shore

impaled upon with tears,

impressed upon with fears.

And on it goes

those who run and those who can stay

and those who are lost,

impaled upon the wars,

impressed upon the waves.

All words by Damien B. Donnelly

Posted by Liz, photo by Nigel, poem by Damien B. Donnelly

Link to view poem on Damien’s blog: The Weight Upon The Waves

